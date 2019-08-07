RUGBY TOWN: Valley hit a handful of goals in win at Anstey

Victory in one-sided affair after opening the season with a draw

PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY

Kieran Fitzgerald scored Valley's opener on Tuesday evening

United Counties League - Premier Division

Anstey Nomads 1 Rugby Town 5

Valley ran out easy winners after dominating matters at Cropston Road on Tuesday evening.

All the visitors' goals came in the second half with debutants Kieran Fitzgerald and Ryan Seal on target alongside Charlie Evans (2) and Loyiso Recci.

Charlie Evans scored twice

Town should have already been well-ahead by the interval though, with Anstey Nomads keeper Joseph Smith keeping out decent efforts from Justin Marsden, Recci, Fitzgerald and Seal, with Marsden's looping strike clipping the top of the frame.

Dan Kavanagh also hit the bar with a 25 yarder, before Fitzgerald opened the scoring with a neat individual effort after he cut in from a wide position to fire a low shot past Smith.

Charlie Evans added a spectacular second goal for Town with an overhead kick to Seal's inswinging free-kick, and then Rugby took full advantage of the temporary dismissal of a Nomads' player for dissent to add two quickfire goals.

First Seal chipped home from 35 yards after Smith had decided to race out to try and deal with his counterpart Matt Hill's long punt upfield, and then Evans scored again when his shot from the edge of the box was assisted by a big deflection.

Justin Marsden gathers the ball in the 5-1 win

The hosts did pull one back when Finley Jones curled home, but Recci restored the four goal advantage when he shin-volleyed in a Fitzgerald set-piece late on.

Rico Alexander heads just wide