RUGBY TOWN: Valley keen to extend unbeaten start with trip to Quorn

Manager Carl Adams pleased with season so far

Rugby Town will look to extend their good start to the 2019/20 United Counties League campaign when they travel to Quorn this weekend.

Valley’s 3-0 home success over Leicester Nirvana last Saturday and the subsequent midweek win over Lutterworth Town in the league cup has left boss Carl Adams pleased with the way his squad have kicked-off the new season.

Adams reflected: “Things are coming together nicely at the moment. Apart from that crazy FA Cup game at Khalsa, we have looked pretty tight defensively and we are now starting to threaten consistently at the other end of the pitch too.”

Town have conceded just one goal in three league outings to-date and they recorded another clean sheet in Tuesday’s local derby in the cup, when Adams took the opportunity of giving four fringe players a first start.

The Town manager continued: “We mixed things up a bit on Tuesday and gave some of the lads who hadn’t played much competitive football some minutes under their belts.

“We coped very well with this, which I think shows the quality we have in the squad as a whole.

“We won’t be getting carried away with things though, as we know it is only early days and we face a number of testing challenges in the coming weeks - starting with a tough game at Quorn on Saturday.”

Quorn were transferred over from the Midland Football League at the end of last season, following a 6th placed finish in their equivalent Premier Division, and the Leicestershire club have started this term with a win, a draw and a loss in their three fixtures.

Rugby sit second in the early rankings and are one of five unbeaten teams in a division currently headed by Loughborough University - the only side with a 100% record Forward Kieran Fitzgerald limped off after 75 minutes of the Lutterworth victory with a muscular strain, whilst young midfielder Caine Elliott missed the game after taking a nasty blow to the ankle area against Leicester.