RUGBY TOWN: Valley off to University after losing unbeaten record

Adams hoping to bounce back against Loughborough Students

It certainly does not get any easier for Rugby Town this weekend, after their unbeaten start to the UCL Premier Division season was ended at home to Shepshed Dynamo last Saturday.

Valley were outplayed by the visitors in the 1-0 defeat and next up for Carl Adams's men is a trip to the Loughborough University Stadium where they will face a student side who have enjoyed a 100% start to their league campaign.

Adams looked ahead to the match: "They have got an excellent set-up there with a good playing surface, which will hopefully help our game - but they have started well, so it will be a tough challenge."

Valley were without skipper Loyiso Recci for the Shepshed reverse, with Keenah Rosser absence through injury also continuing after the full-back was helped from the pitch after less than half an hour of Town's first fixture of the season against Cogenhoe.

Rugby's boss reflected: "We are seven games in and I have yet to be able to field what I consider to be my first choice eleven for various injury, illness and unavailability reasons.

"It was always going to be a challenge to integrate six or seven new players into the squad from last season, but I believe that we have a good spirit in the camp at the moment and hopefully we can show the necessary character to bounce back from last week's defeat."

Adams has added to his options with the return of winger Fazel Koriya to the Town fold.

The popular Koriya signed for the club for a fourth time last week, with previous spells in 2012/13, 2014/15 and last season behind him.

Koriya featured in fourteen games last time out - scoring six goals, but his most successful stay at the club came in his first spell when he was a regular member of the team that narrowly missed out to promotion into the Southern League Premier Division under then-boss Dave Stringer.

Town last played this Saturday's hosts two seasons back in the Midland Football League, when Valley - back under the guidance of Stringer - completed a comfortable 3-1 & 5-2 double over the University outfit.

# The draw for the first round of the Birmingham Senior Cup has handed Town a home tie against a side from Coventry City. The date of this game has yet to be confirmed.