RUGBY TOWN: Valley up to sixth after 2-1 win on Saturday

Victory over Long Eaton United

PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY

Recent signing Sam Beasley

Rugby Town continued their recent progression in the MFL Premier Division with a 2-1 win in testing conditions at Long Eaton on Saturday.

David Kolodynski put Rugby ahead early in the second half, but their 13th-placed hosts equalised in the 63rd minute. Valley were soon on top again though, with a strike by Ruben Wiggins-Thomas just a couple of minutes later and that’s how it stayed.

Rugby are now sixth in the table on 41 points from 24 games. They have a home game at Butlin Road this Saturday against Worcester City, who are one place and three points above them after 22 games.

The league leaders Coleshill Town are on 56 points from 25 games.