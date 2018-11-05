RUGBY TOWN: Victory at Kirby Muxloe as Valley take home form away

Two goals each for Johnson and Holloway in 4-1 win

PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY

Trey Brathwaite cuts in from left back in Saturday's win

Rugby Town stay third in the UCL Premier Division after a comfortable win at Kirby Muxloe. Having been struggling with their away form, Valley finally showed some of the spark they have produced at Butlin Road, with a 4-1 victory.

After a poor first half, Danico Johnson’s goals either side of half time settled the visitors and set up the win. The hosts pulled one back in the 67th minute but substitute Harry Holloway, returning from injury, then made sure of the points. Holloway made it 3-1 in the 72nd minute and tapped in his second with five minutes to go.

This Saturday Rugby Town are at home to ninth-placed Sleaford Town.

Richard Blythe in midfield

Lewis Rankin goes close at Kirby Muxloe

Charlie Evans gave pace in attack