RUGBY TOWN: Victory over Desborough ahead of Daventry derby

Season's final home game ends in 2-1 win

PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY

Edwin Ahenkorah scored the winner in Valley's last home game of the season

Rugby Town beat Desborough Town 2-1 at Butlin Road on Saturday in their last home game of the season. Dominic Perkins put Valley ahead after an hour, but the visitors quickly levelled. Edwin Ahenkorah then made sure of the points. Desborough are now tenth in the UCL Premier Division.

Third-placed Rugby complete their Easter weekend fixtures with a trip to league champions Daventry this afternoon (Monday, April 22).

Rugby's final game of the season next weekend (Saturday, April 27) is at Harborough Town.

Charlie Evans shields the ball

Justin Marsden wins a header