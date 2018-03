Goals from Wiggins-Thomas and Kolodynski secure the points

Rugby Town made it two wins this week, when they beat Quorn 2-0 at Butlin Road on Saturday.

Josh Ruff in Saturday's 2-0 win over Quorn at Butlin Road

Ruben Wiggins-Thomas put Valley ahead in only the second minute, but fans had to wait until the 70th before David Kolodynski extended the lead.

Rugby stay seventh in the MFL Premier Division and their next game is away at second-placed Coleshill Town on Saturday.