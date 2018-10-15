RUGBY TOWN: Windy defeat in first round of FA Vase

Last-minute winner puts Valley out of competition

PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY

Simeon Tulloch made some promising runs in the FA Vase game

Rugby Town were beaten 2-1 in the first round of the FA Vase at Boldmere St Michaels on Saturday, in difficult windy conditions. Valley had gone ahead thanks to an 18th-minute penalty by Romario Martin.

But Boldmere equalised in the 72nd, also from the spot, after Loyiso Recci was sent off for a second yellow card.

Down to ten men, Rugby conceded again in the final minute to see the MFL Premier side through to the next round.

Lewis Rankin

Lewis Hayden

Dominic Perkins heads clear