RUGBY TOWN: Windy defeat in first round of FA Vase

Last-minute winner puts Valley out of competition
PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY
Rugby Town were beaten 2-1 in the first round of the FA Vase at Boldmere St Michaels on Saturday, in difficult windy conditions. Valley had gone ahead thanks to an 18th-minute penalty by Romario Martin.
But Boldmere equalised in the 72nd, also from the spot, after Loyiso Recci was sent off for a second yellow card.
Down to ten men, Rugby conceded again in the final minute to see the MFL Premier side through to the next round.