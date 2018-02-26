SUNDAY FOOTBALL: First win of the season for Caldecott Arms - and it’s a 9-1 scoreline.

Hillmorton inflict first defeat on CRC Reserves

RUGBY & DISTRICT SUNDAY FOOTBALL LEAGUE - SPONSORED BY MELBROS

CRC took a two-goal lead against Courthouse before they pulled one back just before the break. In the second half CRC added another before an own goal helped them to a 4-1 win.

There were ten goals in the game between Lawford and Webb Ellis, but it was Lawford who took the points winning 7-3.

Bourton and Frankton were level 2-2 at the break with the Hollybush, but in the second half Hollybush took the lead with a penalty and then increased it with two more goals to come out 5-2 winners. The Caldecott Arms recorded their first win of the season with a convincing 9-1 drumming of Braunston. Ben Hallett scored the Braunston goal.

In a much closer affair Hillmorton beat CRC Reserves 6-3 which was CRC Reserves’ first loss of the season. Harry Taylor hit a hat-trick and Alan Worgasz, Corie Beck and Ben Collins scored for Hillmorton. In reply for the Reserves were Callum Howling, Dave Jallow and Milton Williams.

Fixtures for this Sunday (4th): Lawford v Courthouse, Hollybush v CRC Res, Caldecott v Bourton & Frankton, Hillmorton v Braunston.