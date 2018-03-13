SUNDAY FOOTBALL: Nine goals in Lawford’s exciting game with Courthouse

First victory for Bourton & Frankton

RUGBY & DISTRICT SUNDAY FOOTBALL LEAGUE - SPONSORED BY MELBROS

Lawford were leading 4-1 as the break approached when Courthouse were awarded a penalty which was converted to halve Lawford’s lead. In the second period there were more goals for both teams but Courthouse couldn’t find that final touch to see off Lawford and the game ended 5-4 in favour of Lawford. Lee Thomas got a hat-trick and Stuart Mitchell nabbed a brace for Lawford and Matty Lea and Mikey Hall netted a brace each for Courthouse.

CRC saw off a brave effort from Webb Ellis, beating them 5-3. Pearse Macleod, Zach George and Chris Oldham scored the Webb goals.

Early goals from Richard Timkin and Corey Baines had given CRC Reserves a two-goal cushion against the Caldecott Arms. Midway through the half a Joe North goal meant they went in at the break 2-1 down. In the second half Caldecott really picked their game up as James Osborne and then Andy Baker found the net to give Caldecott a 3-2 comeback victory.

Bourton & Frankton picked up their first victory beating Braunston 2-0. Joe Pruden and Chevaize Wrighton did the scoring.

One final result Hillmorton beat Hollybush 5-0.

Fixtures for Sunday: CRC v Courthouse, Hollybush v Caldecott, Bourton & Frankton v Hillmorton.

The CRC Res v Braunston game is postponed. Next club meeting is March 20, 8pm.