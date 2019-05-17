Top tier campaigns

The clubs who’ve spent the most seasons in the English top flight - Where does your club rank?

There's none more prestigious than the top flight of English football these days, with the quality of football and big money wages making it a highly attractive option for the world's finest players.

Here's the club's who've spent the most seasons battling the big boys at the top of the pile...

One campaign

1. Barnsley

One campaign
One campaign

2. Leyton Orient

One campaign
One campaign

3. Northampton Town

One campaign
One campaign

4. Carlisle United

One campaign
