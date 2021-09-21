Three new signings in Rugby Town's win over Potton

New signing Luke English's long throw resulted in Rugby Town's second goal against Potton

PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY

United Counties League - Premier Division South

Rugby Town 3 Potton United 0

New signing Lamar Parkes drives into the box

Town returned to winning ways in the league with a comfortable victory over Potton at Butlin Road last Saturday, writes Jon Venner.

The hosts recorded their first UCL success in four attempts thanks to a goal from debutant Lamar Parkes and a Liam Francis' brace.

Parkes was one of three new signings made by boss Carl Adams ahead of the fixture, with defender Luke English and the returning Ash Bodycote also straight into Rugby's starting line-up as part of five changes from the disappointing midweek draw against Cogenhoe.

Valley made a bright start, with Parkes in particular catching the eye - including his shot from the edge of the penalty area which bounced just wide.

Liam Francis is mobbed after heading in Rugby's second goal

David Kolodynski almost squeezed one past United keeper Sam Irish at his near post, with Parkes then launching another decent strike from a similar position to the first.

It was third time lucky for the ex-Oadby man on 26 minutes when his effort from distance took a large deflection off Liam Andrews to wrong foot Irish and cross the line to open the scoring.

Town's early dominance continued after the goal, with Kolodynski lifting one over from a good position after he had found space behind the Potton defence, although there was a brief scare at the other end when Barry Fitzharris did well with his sliding tackle to deny Sam Willis a shooting opportunity.

Normal service was resumed when Rugby went further ahead with four minutes of the first half remaining, with Francis rising to powerfully head home a long throw by English.

Loyiso Recci heads off the line for Valley against Potton (PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY)

It was a particularly tetchy start to the new period, with Valley's best chance of further advancement coming when Parkes blazed over a cut-back from the left by Dylan Parker.

Loren Maxwell dragged one wide for the visitors, before another English long throw caused problems in the Potton defence - ending with a Kolodynski strike which lacked power and therefore did not trouble Irish.

However the away keeper was the architect of his downfall shortly after, when he attempted to launch the ball upfield, only to see it bounce off the back of one of his defenders and fall fortuitously at the feet of Francis to execute a simple finish from around twenty yards.

With the points now in the bag, Town controlled the bulk of the remaining half an hour without really extending Irish again.

Dylan Parker was a constant threat

Sub Justin Marsden did draw one decent stop from him with his legs, but fellow replacement Owen Bennett sent his long range effort wide and both Marsden and Kolodynski had shots blocked.

Parker blasted his attempt into the chest of a defender, before sending another effort over - with English another to miss the target with his strike late-on.

Rugby line-up: Bodycote, English, O.Recci, Francis, L.Recci, Hancocks (J.Thomas), Ahenkorah (Marsden), Fitzharris (Bennett), Parker, Parkes, Kolodynski. Subs not used: M.Johnson, Newey

Potton line-up: Irish, Pyman, Wilson, Willis, Smith, Thomas, Sylvester, Andrews, McArdle, Maxwell, Dowdridge. Subs: Amadi, Brinkman, Fitzpatrick, Gauge, Folorunso