ANGLING: Diary date reminders, don’t forget club annual meetings

Two AGMs coming up this month

# The AGM for Rugby and District Disabled and Pensioners Angling Association will be held at 10am on Wednesday, February 21 at Newbold RFC in Parkfield Road.

# Due to the closure of the Avon Mill pub, The Angling Club has moved to the Newbold Crown where Mac the Avon Mill Landlord has moved to.

The AGM of The Newbold Crown Angling Club will take place in the back room of The Newbold Crown on Sunday, February 11 at 7.30pm.

Anglers wishing to join this popular little club that holds small but competitive local contests on Saturday mornings is invited to attend.