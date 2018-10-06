ANGLING: Final match in fundraising Hospice series

Jake is runner-up in Golden Reel

The Rugby Jamesway group of anglers fished their annual championship final on the island pegs of Richard Bubb’s The Banks fishery, Barby Lane last Saturday. The water fished hard after the very cold drop in temperatures over night, but it turned out to be a beautiful day with warm sunshine.

Jake King was runner-up in the prestigious national Golden Reel competition

15 anglers turned up for this special competition and Nick Carter wishes to thank the Barby Sporting Club staff for the use of their facilities for the presentation of trophies and prizes sponsored by Jamesway Travel.

Nick would also like to thank Jake King for giving a box of prizes for this Rugby Hospice final. All the lads also congratulated Jake, who came second in the Golden Reel competition at held at Larford Lakes, Worcestershire.

Jake did extremely well to qualify for the final where top anglers from all over England took part. He put Rugby once again on the map by becoming runner-up with a total weight of 108lbs of carp, some up to 12lbs. Jake did very well to come second to one of the top anglers in the country Andy Power with 148lbs to win the top prize of £50,000.

First and Hospice champion again was Kevin Folwell with a total weight over five matches of 352lb 2oz. He won a Jamesway Cup replica, Garbileno match rod and prize money. Runner-up was David James. He couldn’t make the final but his top weight on four matches was 288lb 14oz. Third was Dave Cleaver with 233lb 6oz. Fourth was Barry Humphries 150lb 15oz. Fifth was Vinny Adkinson 129lb and sixth Ian Morris 115lb 5oz.

The final results for Saturday’s match: 1 Kevin Folwell (peg 58) 64lb 8oz, 2 Dave Cleaver (peg 50) 58lb 14oz, 3 Jason Redgrave (peg 37) 54lb 4oz, 4 Warren Butler (peg 62) 34lb 6oz, 5 Vinny Adkinson (peg 57) 29lb 4oz, 6 Jake King (peg 43) 26lb, 7 Alan Bolton (peg 41) 16lb 8oz, 8 Ian Morris (peg 45) 13lb 13oz, 9 Gary Smith (peg 55) 11lb 8oz and 10 Barry Humphries (peg 29) 9lb 4oz.

Blind Pairs totals: 1 Jason Redgrave & Jake King 80lb 4oz, 2 Kevin Folwell & Ron Humphries 64lb 12oz, 3 Dave Cleaver & Nick Carter 62lb 6oz. Nick thanks all who took part in this final and is looking forward to the first Silver Fish match to be held on October 13. Please ring Nick for details on (01788) 330454 and book in.