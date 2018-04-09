ANGLING: Folwell wins first Hospice match of 2018

Very cold Easter Saturday sees 21 anglers take part at The Banks

The first Jamesway Rugby Hospice Match for 2018 took place on the Banks fishery Onley Lane on Saturday (31st). Some 21 anglers took part, with a very cold easterly wind blowing down the canal.

This put the fish off on some of the pegs but a few anglers did manage to bring fish to the scales.

Nick would like to thank Craig and staff at Barby Sporting Club for laying on hot sausage rolls and drinks afterwards, which was appreciated by all.

Nick would also like to say many thanks to Gary at Morris Butchers for supplying very nice chickens and gammon joints for prizes on the day. This helped to raise £100 for the charity.

The winner, and once again Easter Bunny champion, was Kevin Folwell (peg 11) with 49lb 13oz. Second was Dave Cleaver (peg 5) 20lb 15oz and third Barry Humphries (peg 34) 19lb 4oz - this being the first trophy he has won in competitions.

Fourth was Ian Morris (peg 23) with 17lb 1oz, fifth Jake King (peg 16) 13lb 13oz, Nathan Grainger was sixth (peg 29) 13lb 2oz, seventh Terry Farrier (peg 31) 9lb 4oz, eighth Brian Smith (peg 32) 8lb 5oz, ninth Vinny Adkinson (peg 9) 5lb 10oz and tenth Rob Morris (peg 7) 3lb 15oz.

Nick would like to thank Jamesway Travel for their support over the years, with the matches now having raised over £8,000.