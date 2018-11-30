ANGLING: King takes over Silver Fish crown in Hospice final

Anglers pay tribute to one of their most loyal members

The Rugby Hospice Jamesway angling group fished their silver fish only final last Saturday on the Banks Fishery in Barby Lane. The weather was cold with an easterly breeze and very dull with some showers, but at the end of the day the prizegiving was very well rewarded by Craig and the stff at Barby Sporting Club who laid on hot snacks and drinks. Organiser Nick Carter wishes to thank them very much for all their help.

The results for the 13 anglers that fished saw the winner being a newcomer to the group, having had a great year winning competitions. Jake King received the Jamesway Silver fish trophy replica and a match rod with a total over two matches of 29lb 12oz. Second was local angler Chris Granger with 25lb 12oz. Third was Dave Cleaver with 23lb 15oz and fourth Phil Porter 22lb 12oz. That took care of the championship for the year.

The winner of the competition for the day was Jake King (peg 27) 12lb 1oz, with Gary Smith (peg 31) second on 8lb 4oz, ahead of Phil Porter in third with 7lb 8oz from peg 33. Fourth was Chris Granger (peg 23) 6lb 4oz and fifth Barry Carr (peg 17) 5lb 8oz, sixth Dave Cleaver (peg 15) 3lb 4oz, seventh Ady Prentice (peg 29) 2lb 12oz, eighth Vinny Adkinson (peg 9) 2lb 8oz who also took the heaviest catch of carp on the day at 80lb 8oz. Ninth was Ron Humphries (peg 103) with 1lb 14oz and tenth Alan Bolton (peg 7) 1lb 8oz.

The blind pairs winners were Chris Granger and Gary Smith with 14lb 8oz, runners-up Jake King and Jim Harratt 13lb 5oz and third Phil Porter and Dave Cleaver with 10lb 12oz.

Nick said: “It was with regret on the silver fish final day we learned of the death of one of our most loyal hospice group members Brian Smith of Long Itchington. He had fished our matches over the last eight years and only missed two in all of that time. He also helped to run the competitions for the group and was liked for all his service to his clubs like Rugby Cement and the Jamesway Angling Group. He will be missed by all in our future competitions and I have sent all the lads’ sympathies to his family, his daughter Susan and son-in-law Martin.”

The Jamesway Rugby Hospice Fur and Feather match will take place on Saturday, December 22 on the Banks Fishery, Barby Lane. Ring Nick Carter on (01788) 330454 to book for this match. Turkey crowns, large chickens and gammon joints will be the prizes on the day. Nick wishes to thank all members who have attended this year, wishing them all the very best for the new year and a Happy Christmas in the meantime.