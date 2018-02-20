ANGLING: Rugby angler to represent England in world championships

Kevin Folwell earns place in team to compete in Croatia in June

Veteran angler Kevin Folwell has been selected to fish for the England team to compete in the 2018 FIPSed World Angling Championships, being held on the Rive Mura in Croatia in June.

Kevin is joined in the five-strong team by: Roger Marlow (Leicestershire), Billy Hughes (Essex), Pete Hawley (Bedfordshire) and Stan Binge (Cambridgeshire).

The selection trial last week was held on The River Nene at Ringstead and manager Joe Roberts chose these five from a very tight four-hour match, where everyone caught lots of small fish, similar to conditions they will face in Croatia.

Kevin said: “I’m obviously over the moon to be included in the national side after being involved in the England set up for the previous two years in Serbia and the Czech Republic.

“I also won the Veterans National Championship last year so this will be a step up to be selected to compete at this level.”