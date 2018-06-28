ANGLING: Team bronze and Folwell fifth in the world

Veteran angler represents England in Croatia

Rugby angler Kevin Folwell has just returned from representing England Veterans in the World Championships, last weekend in Croatia.

The team finished third at the event fished on Lake Ribnjak, Selnica, after tying for second place with the talented Italian side but finished up in bronze medal position on a weight count back.

The winners of the competition were Hungary. England had Stan Binge in second individual position and Kevin finished an excellent fifth individual, just a few grams off a bronze medal.

The world champion was Italy’s Roberto Torri.

Kevin says the the venue had recently been stocked with 30,000 fish called Carassio, a move that was good for teams with an aggressive style like Hungary and England.

The picture above shows Kevin congratulating Roberto Torri on the next peg on day two after it was confirmed he was world champion.