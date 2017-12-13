ARCHERY & CROSSBOW: Success at annual Wolverhampton Pud Shoot

Personal best and most improved score award for Graeme Mooney

Four archers from Rugby Sport for the Disabled and one from Rugby Bowmen won Christmas Puddings at the 18m ‘Pud Shoot’ and all won raffle prizes too.

This festive annual event was held at Wolverhampton.

Graeme Mooney recorded a personal best and won a cup for the most improved score compared with the last Pud shoot.

This is the first competition Richard Mortiboys and Alex Meacham have entered.

Both enjoyed it and did well.

When Alex realised he had come first in his division, he asked the organiser: “Are you sure?”

Iris Bingham again shot left-handed with a sporting bow but said that, although she was very pleased with her score, she will be pleased when her shoulder allows her to use her tournament bow.

Everyone shot 18m.

The archers had a 60cm target and the disabled crossbow shooters a 40cm three-spot target.

Rugby results out of 600 were:

Archery:

Alex Meacham - gold 473.

Richard Mortiboys - bronze 419.

Sporting Gents Crossbow:

Graeme Mooney - gold 590

Kevin Rumble - silver 576

Sporting Ladies Crossbow:

Iris Bingham - gold 584