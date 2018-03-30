ATHLETICS: Angela adds five European golds to three world indoor records

Incredible individual masters career total now stands at 106 golds, nine silver and two bronze medals

Having recently set three world records for over 70s, amazing athlete Angela Copson continued her indoor season’s success at the European Masters Championships in Madrid by winning five gold medals.

Recently voted European Masters female athlete of 2017 and runner-up in the World Masters female athlete of the year, Angela Copson BEM made the trip to Madrid in Spain for the European Masters Indoor Championships, having already set world records in the W70 age group for 800m, 1500m and 3000m.

The Rugby & Northampton AC athlete was targeting this treble along with a 5k Cross Country race and on the first day of the Championships she took on the 3000m, where just eight days earlier she had broken the world record in winning the British Masters title in 12:37.45. She duly won the gold medal in 12:49.26.

Three days later it was the 800m. Two weeks earlier Copson’s time of 2:58.03 made her the first woman over 70 to break three minutes indoors and on this occasion she recorded 3:00.67 for her second European title.

The next day she lined up in the 1500m as the British Masters W70 Champion and knowing she had a cross country race the following day she conserved as much energy as possible in winning her third gold medal in 6:22.03.

She had already set a world record of 5:49.12 in the BMAF Championships.

The final day saw Copson win the Cross Country race in 23:36 and for good measure claimed another gold for the W65 Cross Country team to fly back to England with five gold medals.

Copson is unbeaten in all 20 of her individual W70 Masters Championship events.

Her Masters career individual total now stands at an incredible 106 gold, nine silver and two bronze medals. She has never failed to win a medal in any championship race.