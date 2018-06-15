ATHLETICS: Championship hammer record as Murch breaks 70m barrier

Four Midland Counties golds for Rugby & Northampton AC

The Senior and U20 Midland Counties Athletic Championships took place in Nuneaton on Sunday (June 10) with a number of Rugby & Northampton athletes competing in hot and sunny conditions.

The stand out Championship performance of the day came in the Senior Men’s Hammer where Rugby athlete Craig Murch thrilled the crowd when he threw 70.12m in the fourth round to take gold, setting a new Championship record, club record and a new lifetime best, exceeding the 70m barrier for the first time to join a very elite club of UK hammer throwers.

Other medal performances came from Adam Wright (SM 800m 01:54.19), Josh Faulds (U20M 400H 53.82) and Matthew Chronicle (U20M 5000m 16:28.84) who took Championship golds, Hayley Murray (SW Hammer 58.32m) taking silver with Sam Owusu ( U20 LJ 6.25m) and Franklin Fenning (U20M 100m 11.07) taking bronze medals.

The remaining results for club athletes were Olivia Witts (U20W Discus 25.66 – 4th), Ellena Ruddock ( SW 100m 12.85 – 5th ; SW 200m 27.01 – 6th), Emma Wiltshire ( SW 100m 12.93 – 6th), Kyle Ennis (SM 100m 11.12 – 7th ; SM 200m 21.57 – 4th), Jaime Nalus (U20M 100m 11.27 – 5th) and Adnan Haq (SM 800m 01:58.38 – 7th).