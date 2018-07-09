ATHLETICS: Clean sweep of team titles for club in Weedon 10k

Rugby & Northampton AC’s Alistair McDonnell wins inaugural Leamington Half Marathon

Rugby & Northampton AC repeated their team success from last year at the Weedon 10k by winning all four age categories in the sixth race of the East Midlands Grand Prix Series.

The Senior women emulated their veteran counterparts by clinching the overall series with a fifth victory and leading the way last Tuesday was Amy Sarkies who finished in 2nd place on 41:14 and gained her third win in the over 40 category.

Sarah Davis looks poised for success in the F50 section with her fourth triumph in 42:13 for 6th place and Tori Green now leads the overall Senior Women’s standings after finishing 8th in 44:19.

Completing a sixth victory for the all conquering R&N veteran ladies was Judith Rose in 22nd overall and 3rd F45 in 47:59 and still leading the F50 standings Tamara Hardman clinched 2nd in her age group for 23rd spot in 48:08.

William Gardner finished an excellent 3rd in the Men’s race for R&N on 33:43 and was followed home by Mark Hill in 35:29 for 5th place.

M40 athlete Stephen Marks won the age category in 35:30 for 6th spot and completing a fourth victory for the Senior men was Dave Ball in 15th position on 37:14.

Joining Marks in the victorious veteran squad were Dean Oldfield in 37:40 ( 21st and M40 6th ), Jon Taylor in 39:12 ( 28th and M40 7th) and Matt Carroll in 39:16 ( 31st and M40 9th ).

Adam Bebbington achieved his first win in the U20 race with 41:02.

Leamington Half Marathon: The hottest day of the year greeted runners for the inaugural Leamington Spa Half Marathon last Sunday, which was won by Rugby & Northampton’s Alistair McDonnell.

He pulled away from Leamington C&AC’s Andy Savery in the closing stages to take victory in 1hr 13min 10sec.

Savery was 17 seconds back in second, with third-placed Sean Jones almost two minutes further behind in third.

Leamington C&AC’s Natalie Bhangal was a clear winner of the women’s race, clocking 1:28:49.