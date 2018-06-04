ATHLETICS: Clean sweep of team titles in Rugby 6

Rugby & Northampton AC

PICTURES BY BRYAN ACFORD

Dean Oldfield

Rugby & Northampton AC turned out 45 runners in their home fixture of the East Midlands Grand Prix Series last Wednesday.

The Rugby 6 mile road race was the third event in the series and the host club had a clean sweep of all four team categories.

The most notable performance came from Tori Green with a massive personal best of 36 mins 52 secs to take her first ever victory in the Ladies race and make it six wins out of the last seven for an R&N lady in the Rugby 6.

Amy Sarkies made it a 1-2 for the club for the first time in an EMGP race by winning the F40 competition in 37:37 and clinching top spot in the F50 race was Sally Baker in 7th position on 40:14 for a resounding ladies team victory.

Stephen Marks

The R&N Veteran Women won by an even bigger margin when Tamara Hardman joined Sarkies and Baker in the team to clinch 2nd F50 and 13th overall in 43:02.

The domination of the over 50 race continued when Elaine Morris finished 3rd (14th overall) in 43:10 and Alison Cobb in 4th (24th in 44:26), who was just one place and four seconds behind Judith Rose (3rd in the F45 category).

Valerie Cross took her first win in the F65 event in 64:26.

The men’s race was convincingly won in 31 mins 18 secs by local athlete Alistair Smith running for Coventry Godiva.

R&N's Daniel Williams and Joe Childs

Alistair McDonnell improved by over two minutes from last year’s race when he led home the R&N men in 3rd place with 31:51 and took home the Tony Hetherington memorial trophy now in its 10th year. He had back up from M40 athlete Stephen Marks whose 6th position in 33:54 gave him 2nd spot in the age group.

Daniel Williams became the 40th R&N man to make the top 10 in a Grand Prix race since the clubs merger in 2002 and his time of 34:22 gave him 10th place. Completing the winning Men’s team for the club was U20 athlete Joe Childs when his 12th position clinched the age category in a pb of 34:24.

Dave Ball was the next man home in a respectable 14th spot in 34:42 with Dean Oldfield following in 35:50 (27th and M40 6th) to join Marks in the victorious Veteran team. Making up that quartet were Richard Stevens (M40 13th in 38:16) and Max Chippington (M50 8th in 39:33).

Other Senior Men to break 40 mins were Matthew Gee (35th in 36:28), Jonathan Burke (48th in 37:58 ), Dan Hartwell (62nd in 38:55) along with veteran Richard Thomas (M40 18th in 39:57).

David Ball

Alan Mould was a clear 2nd in the M55 race with 40:49.