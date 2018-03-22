ATHLETICS: Encouraging performance in road relays bodes well for season ahead

Rugby & Northampton AC

On Saturday Rugby & Northampton AC took part in the annual Midland 12 stage road relays held in Sutton Park.

The atrocious weather led to speculation of cancellation but the event went ahead in snowy, almost blizzard-like conditions.

Ben Musgrove started for the club completing the first long (5.3 miles) leg in an outstanding 29mins and 29secs for 15th position. The next three long legs saw Lewis Cherry, Andrew Jacks and Richard Latimer bring the team home 26th.

After these four long legs came eight short legs of 3.2 miles and R&N climbed steadily through the field with Adam Wright, Haydn Arnall, Gary Wallace, Robert Male, Daniel Williams, Chris Davison and Richard Thomas. The outstanding performance, however, came from Alistair McDonnell who ran a stellar 16-36 for the short leg. The team eventually finished an encouraging 17th which bodes well for the coming road and track season ahead.

The ladies completed in the equivalent race with Lorna Latimer, Tilly Lea, Lorna Latimer, Katie Burfitt and multi world record holder Angela Copson.