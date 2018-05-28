ATHLETICS: England debut for Rugby’s Emily Waugh

Emily Waugh on her England debut in Denmark
Emily Waugh on her England debut in Denmark

Emily selected for Lillebaelt Half Marathon in Denmark

Rugby & Northampton athlete Emily Waugh represented England in the Lillebaelt Half Marathon in Denmark last week.

The 24-year-old from Rugby was chosen on the back of her performances in the Dubai Marathon (2.38:43) and British Half Marathon Championships (1.15:14).

Representing her country for the first time, Emily placed 3rd female over the challenging but scenic course through the Danish countryside.

She joined Rugby & Northampton AC as a junior and has been representing the club for over ten years.