ATHLETICS: England debut for Rugby’s Emily Waugh

Emily selected for Lillebaelt Half Marathon in Denmark

Rugby & Northampton athlete Emily Waugh represented England in the Lillebaelt Half Marathon in Denmark last week.

The 24-year-old from Rugby was chosen on the back of her performances in the Dubai Marathon (2.38:43) and British Half Marathon Championships (1.15:14).

Representing her country for the first time, Emily placed 3rd female over the challenging but scenic course through the Danish countryside.

She joined Rugby & Northampton AC as a junior and has been representing the club for over ten years.