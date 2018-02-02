ATHLETICS: Fantastic performances in Dubai and Vienna

Rugby & Northampton AC

Rugby & Northampton Athletic Club’s Emily Waugh ran the race of her life, finishing an incredible 16th at the Dubai Marathon in the United Arab Emirates last weekend.

Eleanor Broome in Vienna

Running her first competitive marathon, Waugh was only beaten across the line by 15 elite female runners, completing the 26.2 mile course in a club record time of 2:38.43. Her average pace was 6.03 minutes per mile.

The 24-year-old finished first in her age group, and was the only under-25 runner to finish in the top 50. It was just reward for her commitment during 12 weeks of hard training, running well over 850 miles in preparation. A fantastic effort!

Continuing the international theme, Rugby & Northampton’s Eleanor Broome represented England at the Vienna Indoor Classic in Austria, competing for the first time since September.

The 18-year-old, an Under 20 athlete, produced an effort of 5.93m in the long jump, and that secured a fantastic fifth place against senior competition.