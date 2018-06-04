ATHLETICS: First England vest for hammer thrower

Murch records season’s best to help team to overall victory

Rugby & Northampton athlete Craig Murch was elated to gain his first national vest when selected to represent England in the men’s hammer at the recent Lougborough International.

Competing against teams from Scotland, Wales, GB Juniors, Loughborough Students and the British Universities team he threw a season’s best throw of 68.32m to finish in fourth place and help the England team to overall victory on the day.

Craig also received the news that he had been awarded the Jack Hartley Trophy for the third successive year for best overall performance at the Warwickshire County Championships the previous week.