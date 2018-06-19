ATHLETICS: Grand prix victory for Tori in Banbury

Rugby & Northampton AC

Tori Green became the first Rugby & Northampton AC lady to win an East Midlands Grand Prix race outside of Rugby when she took victory in the Banbury 5 miles in 31 mins 21 secs.

It followed her success at Rugby three weeks earlier and along with two second places at Silverstone and Corby she is now challenging for top honours in the overall series.

Last Tuesday’s race in Banbury was the fifth of the competition and the R&N Senior ladies claimed their fourth victory, but it was the Veteran ladies that proved dominant to make it five wins and successfully defend their title.

R&N filled the top five places in the W50 category with Sarah Davis leading the way in 4th overall with 32:44 followed by Sally Baker in 7th spot on 33:29.

The duo also formed part of the Senior team and with Tamara Hardman as the 3rd W50 in 16th position on 35:43 this ensured they finished as champions.

Completing the quintet of over 50s was Alison Cobb in 25th place with 36:24 and Elaine Morris (27th in 36:41). New recruit Abedom Beyene finished in an excellent 3rd for R&N in the mens race with the 17-year-old recording 27:16 to win the U20 race.

Haydn Arnall was the second Junior in claiming 5th position on 28:01, while Pete Currington was timed at 29:26 for 19th spot.

Completing the winning Senior men’s team was John Gercs in 29:37, which gave him 23rd overall and 3rd in the M45 category.

Under 20’s Matthew Chronicle and Adam Bebbington finished 5th (30:33) and 6th (32:31) respectively in their age group.

The R&N veteran men couldn’t hold on to their title when they surrendered to Kettering’s fifth victory of the series. They finished in 6th on the night with the team completed by Max Chippington (M50 12th in 32:50), Richard Thomas (M40 18th in 33:44) and Alan Mould (M55 7th in 34:23).