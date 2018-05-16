ATHLETICS: Have you signed up for Sunday’s Ready Steady Fun Run yet?

This year marks 10th anniversary of the event

Rugby’s Ready Steady Fun Run celebrates its 10th anniversary this year - on Sunday, May 20, starting at 10am.

The annual event is being organised by Rugby Round Table in conjunction with the Ladies Running Group at Rugby & Northampton Athletics Club. The 5k fun run, which raises funds for worthy local causes, is open to runners of all abilities, male and female, from the age of 8 years.

This popular 5K event was first staged in 2009 as the target event for the inaugural Beginners Ladies Running Group, and has continued to grow in popularity year on year with both male and female runners of all abilities.

The fun run is a timed one-lap course starting and finishing at the Rugby Athletics track, next to the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Centre. All finishers will receive a medal, along with post-run goodies donated by local businesses.

Rugby Physiotherapy will be on hand for a post-race massage and advice on how to relieve aching muscles. Younger children (under 8 years) can also get involved with taster athletics activities provided by Rugby and Northampton Athletic Club, and races on the track after the 5k run.

All proceeds raised will be split between Rugby and Northampton Athletic Club and Rugby Round Table, who in turn will ensure the funds are donated to worthy causes in the Rugby area.

The lead sponsor this year is The Road Ahead Driving School.

Registration details can be found via the Facebook event page or at www.randnac.org.

Entry is £12 for adults and £6 for Under 16s. On the day entries will be accepted at a cost of £15 for adults and £6 for under 16s.