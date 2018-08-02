ATHLETICS: Lifetime best and first national title for Murch

And mum tops UK rankings with her longest throw for three years too

It’s been a fantastic week for Rugby & Northampton AC senior men hammer thrower Craig Murch.

On Wednesday, throwing at the Loughborough European Athletic Permit meeting he extended his lifetime best and club record to 70.47m. This he achieved after watching his mum Debbie in the women’s hammer have her longest throw for three years of 39.96m to go top of the W55 UK rankings.

Craig then travelled to Manchester on Saturday for the combined CAU Inter County and England Championships where representing Warwickshire and in very difficult conditions he produced a winning throw of 66.86m to be crowned champion - his first national title!

Other club athletes also competing at the Championships were: Eleanor Broome (LJ- 7th 6.04m), Haley Murray (Hammer – 8th 53.55m), Josh Faulds (400mH Heat - 4th 54.4s), Adam Wright (800m -5th 1.55:77s), James Wright (110mH -5th 14.74s), Zach Stapleton (200m Semi – 6th 21.29s) and Kyle Ennis, who ran a wind assisted personal best time of 20.9s in the semi-final (200m – 7th 21.15s).