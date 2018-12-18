ATHLETICS: Medals and British record at throws pentathlon

Rugby & Northampton AC

At a wet and windy Derby, three Rugby & Northampton AC athletes braved the conditions to compete in The MMTG Christmas Throws Pentathlon.

Competitors score points for distances achieved in the hammer, shot, discus, javelin and heavy weight.

Debbie Murch (W55) commenced the day with her second longest throw of the season in the hammer (36.64m) and followed up with solid throws in the other events to score 3161 pts to take the gold medal in her age group.

Kevin Murch and John Moreland (M60) threw solidly all day and it took a new British Record in the javelin (50.02m) for Kevin (3762 pts) to overtake John (3599pts) in the final event to claim gold and silver respectively.

Debbie and Kevin also took silver medals for points scored across all age groups.