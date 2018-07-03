ATHLETICS: Midland Schools Combined Events at Abingdon

Young athletes represent Warwickshire in regional competition

The Midland Counties made up of Derbyshire, Hereford and Worcester, Oxfordshire, West Midlands and Warwickshire competed in the Regional Schools Combined Events Championships at Abingdon on June 23-24. Warwickshire entered four teams.

The Junior Girls, Millie Leighton, (4th, Stratford Grammar), Zoe Gardener (9th, Bilton) Anna Farrow (19th, Rugby High) and Abi Harmer (20th, Polesworth) finished in a creditable third place behind Derbyshire and West Midlands.

Warwickshire Junior Boys dominated the Boys Pentathlon by taking the top three places in the team competition. Jai Sispal (North Leamington School and Leamington C & AC) was in superb form. From the first event, 80m Hurdles, an excellent win and PB in 11.7 set the standard. Sispal was unstoppable and maintained the overall lead throughout the five events. With three more PBs, Long Jump 5.58m, High Jump 1.61m and a massive improvement in the shot, 10.15m, and with a run away victory in the last event, the 800m, Sispal took gold with a combined score of 2850 points. Adam Farrow from Alcester Grammar put in a strong consistent performance for silver and Kenilworth School’s Jake Minshull, in the lower half of the age group, took bronze with a fine overall performance with 2399 points. George Fox Rowe from Alcester Grammar made up the winning team with 6th place.

The Intermediate Girls team finished 4th in the Heptathlon. Imogen Sheppard (7th, Stratford Grammar), Georgina McCunn (16th, Kenilworth School), Laura Swan (19th, Kenilworth School).

The Intermediate Boys, competing in the Octathlon finished runners-up to Derbyshire. Cameron Williams–Stein from Kenilworth School took bronze, with Sam Wincote–Thomas (11th, Princethorpe College) and Harry Weaver (12th, Kenilworth School).