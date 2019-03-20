ATHLETICS: Rugby hammer thrower makes senior debut for Great Britain

First full international call-up to European Throwing Cup in Slovakia

Athlete Craig Murch was overjoyed to be selected to represent Great Britain at the European Throwing Cup in Samorin, Slovakia last week.

He was called-up for the senior men’s hammer after producing a lifetime best throw of 71.16m at the qualification competition in Loughborough in late February and attaining his first International vest at full senior level was a dream come true.

Throwing in Group B against some of Europe’s best up and coming athletes in wet and windy conditions was to be a severe test for him but after a nervous and tentative start Craig gradually improved each round producing a last round throw of 69.62m to finish in fifth position.

The experience gained in dealing with the travel, food, accommodation, training and competition abroad will be invaluable as he seeks further honours in the future and has provided a much needed incentive to continue training hard and to throw further.

Craig would like to thank all of those that have provided much needed help and support over the years and without whom this achievement would not have been possible.