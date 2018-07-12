ATHLETICS: Rugby & Northampton’s senior men regain Grand Prix Series team title

Gardner misses race victory by one just second

Rugby & Northampton AC Senior Men clinched the overall series victory in the East Midlands Grand Prix Series last Tuesday when the seventh race was held at Harborough over 5 miles.

Finishing in an excellent second place for the club and just missing victory by one second was William Gardner in 26:15. This added to his second spot at Corby and third at Weedon.

Winning the Under 20 event was Haydn Arnall in 9th position on 28:11 and second Junior was Adam Bebbington with 32:57 for 60th overall.

M50 veteran Max Chippington completed the Senior team in 33:23 to finish 10th in his age group.

Although the team only finished fifth on the night it was Marshall Milton Keynes’ third spot that left them unable to catch R&N in the final race, which meant the club regained the title they won in 2016.

Closing out the veteran men’s team, which finished in seventh place were Richard Thomas in 33:32 (M40 12th), Adrian White in 35:47 (M55 5th) and Neil Martin (M60 8th in 40:17).

Only two women competed for R&N with Rachael Siggers finishing 8th overall in 34:17 to claim 2nd in the F40 race and Judith Rose gaining her first win in the F45 section with 36:52 for 16th lady.