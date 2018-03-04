ATHLETICS: Silver for Broome sets new club record

Success for long jumper in England Athletics Indoor Age Group Championships

RUGBY & NORTHAMPTON’S BROOME SECURES SILVER WITH RECORD-BREAKING LEAP

U20 athlete sets new club record en route to continuing recent medal success

Eleanor Broome got her hands on a silver medal at the England Athletics Indoor Age Group Championships last weekend, setting an indoor personal best and a new club record in the process.

Following up her recent success at the British University Championships, Broome registered a fantastic jump of 6.17 metres, which looked good for gold until fellow international Holly Mills edged past with the final jump of the competition. In what was a supremely high Under-20 standard, the three medalists moved up to fifth, sixth and seventh respectively in the female UK rankings.