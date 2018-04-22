BADMINTON: End of season awards for town’s young players

Rugby Youth Badminton Squad

Rugby Youth Badminton Squad wrapped up the 2017-18 season with a series of round robin tournaments.

The tournament winner, runner-up and Most Improved in the senior and intermediate groups

In the junior group Matthew Burgess won all his games to win the trophy. Harry Huang dropped only nine points to take the silver medal, just three points ahead of Luigi Bayliss.

A mere five points separated Tim Cort, Hollie Duckett and Fangyi Lin for the remaining positions.

In the intermediate group Jonathan Tao lost only three points, but it wasn’t enough to give him victory.

In a keenly fought contest Isobel Porter came out on top to win the Mark Gallagher Memorial Trophy, just three points ahead of Dylan Mistry who won the silver medal.

The winner, runner-up and Most Improved for the Junior and Beginner groups

Luke Guppy, Alistair Sirman and Akash Mistry contributed to an engaging and competitive tournament.

The Gloria Hudson Rosebowl, awarded to the winner of the senior ladder, went to Dan Burgess with Anna Farren taking the silver medal.

It was another closely fought competition with both Dan and Anna winning five games and Dan winning the head-to-head by just one point. Finlay Miles dropped just nine points to come in third. The remaining places went to Emily Naylor, Matthew Sirman, Alex Farren and Ellie Taylor.

Overall an exciting competition with only five points between fourth and sixth places.

Three thrilling contests with players giving their all and certain to be repeated next season.

Awards for the Most Improved Player in each of the five groups went to Samuel Lau, Catriona Sirman, Rowan Vegad, Anna Woodbridge and Alex Farren.

Trophies, medals and certificates were presented by chief coach, Terry Gooding.

The squad coaches players aged 6 to 17, for more details visit www.juniors.rugbybadminton.org.uk, email john.wardropper@gmail.com or ring John on 024 76543268 or 07519 567554.