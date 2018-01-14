BADMINTON: Playing for 70 years - Rugby Ladies Badminton Club welcomes new members

Newcomers welcome for social badminton on Monday evenings

Players are honoured to celebrate the Rugby Ladies Badminton Club’s 70th anniversary.

Records have been found to show that the club has been running since 1947, which makes an incredible 70 consecutive years of play.

The ladies played at the Old Hall, Rugby School, the gymnasium on the Dunchurch Road from 1978 to 1995 and then moved in 1996 to the Griffin Centre at Lawrence Sheriff School, where they have continued playing to this day.

The club’s numbers have fluctuated over the years and at one time they had two teams in the Coventry League, one of which gained promotion to the Premier Division and one team in the Rugby League, which only had one division.

In the past few years they have been a Social Club only.

Rugby Ladies Badminton Club play on Monday evenings from 7.15pm to 9.15pm. If you would like to join a fun and friendly ladies’ club, feel free to contact them by emailing rlbc123@yahoo.co.uk or call Linzi on 07747 600641.