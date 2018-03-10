BETTER GET TOGETHER: Try new multi-sport sessions for Over 55s at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Centre

Drop in and enjoy table tennis, badminton and bowls - and a cup of tea

Pictured: The Mayor of Rugby, Cllr Belinda Garcia, with Healthwise Co-ordinator Phil Hanrahan, General Manager Chris Ord and members of the Better Get Together.

For over 55s who want to stay active and meet new people, The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Centre has recently set up their Better Get Together. The Better Get Together is a multi-sports drop in session where over 55s can enjoy table tennis, badminton, and bowls over a cup of tea. Each year, a team from The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Centre travel down to London’s Olympic Park where different centres compete in the Club Games – a celebration of sport for over 55s. In 2017, Rugby took its largest team and finished 14th overall. Looking to build on that success, the Better Get Together will act as a route to the games.

Despite the snow, the launch on February 28 was well attended by people who had previously been to the games as well as several new faces. John Evans and Dave Cowley, two athletes supported by the centre through the GLL Sport Foundation, attended the event with Cllr Belinda Garcia, the Mayor of Rugby.

Chelsea Ashford, community sport manager, said: “Staying active is important at any age so we hope that these sessions will continue to grow. As there are different sports on offer, it’s an opportunity to try something new – regardless, there’s something for everyone.”

Sessions run every Wednesday from 9-11am at The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Centre.