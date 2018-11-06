BOWLS: All welcome to play in Thornfield galas and bowls drives

Odds & Sods finish top from 16 teams in latest charity event

Bowls by Alan Jackson

The second charity gala of Rugby Thornfield’s winter season saw a full set of 16 teams raising money for Parkinson’s. Special mention goes to the two teams of people with Parkinson’s who enjoy coming to the club for a weekly session showing bowls really is a sport for all.

After the opening round of games three teams were tied on seven points: Howard’s Bluebells, Mary’s Blue Jays and Hot Shots. In joint fourth with six points were Odds & Sods, TLS and Uno Our Name. Heading into the midway break there were now four teams sharing first place: Hot Shots, Howard’s Bluebells, Odds & Sods and TLS all on 13 points. Farmers Four and Mary’s Blue Jays were joint fifth, four points behind the leaders.

Odds & Sods moved a point clear of Howard’s Bluebells and TLS with one set of games to play, their final game would be against TLS. Hot Shots were in fourth place with Fismits, X-Rail and The Incredibles in joint fifth.

With all games completed Odds & Sods (Arnold Bax, Tony Hoffman, Yvonne Bromfield and Maureen Edwards) held firm to win the gala with 27 points, Howard’s Bluebells secured second place with 26 points. Joint third on 21 points were X-Rail, Hot Shots and The Incredibles.

Thornfield’s galas are open to all, members and non-members, they are preceded by a two-hour bowl for free session, where you can learn the basics if you’ve never played before. The next gala is on Sunday, December 9 in aid of the Rugby Food Bank. The club is also holding a series of Bowls Drives where anyone can come along and take part in a fun two-hour session of bowling. The next one of those is on Friday, November 16 at 6.30pm. For more information about either event please contact the club on (01788) 571598 or info@rtibc.co.uk