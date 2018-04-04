BOWLS: Anniversary invitation for new bowlers to try outdoor game

Reduced rate club membership as part of Silver Jubilee celebrations

The Grange Bowling Club are offering a special incentive to new bowlers as part of their anniversary celebrations.

Celebrating their Silver Jubilee as The Grange this year, in 2019 they will also be commemorating the 75th anniversary of the original club’s formation by employees of Smiths Industries.

To welcome new bowlers and tennis players to the club they are offering full membership for the first year at £30. It’s aimed at encouraging beginners and so the reduced rate won’t apply to those transferring from other clubs.

The club, in Tennant Close off Stanley Road, offers matches throughout the summer and social events throughout the year, including the winter months.

The Grange takes part in all levels of outdoor bowls from local club, to area, county and national competitions, so those with sporting ambitions have a chance to progress.

There are men’s, ladies and mixed matches and a fully qualified coach will help new members to learn the basics and improve.

Club president Frank Gibbs said: “Everyone will receive a warm welcome. We are one of the friendliest clubs in town and are keen to attract new bowlers to join us and enjoy the game.”

Anyone interested is welcome to go along to the club on Friday evenings, from April 27, from 7.30pm to meet members and have a go, with equipment provided.

For more information call club secretary Bob Page on (01788) 330782.