BOWLS: Aussie Pairs Tournament at Thornfield

By Alan Jackson

After a series of qualifying sessions, 16 pairs made it through to the inaugural Aussie Pairs Tournament at Rugby Thornfield Indoors Bowls Club. Each pair would play three games of eight ends, picking up five points for a win, three for a draw and an additional point for every end won.

After the first set of games four teams led the way on 11 points, N Hewitson & B Truman, C Ryan & I Box, B Page & P Bale and B Weston & S Blackshaw. One point further back were A Fowler & S Miles, B Brown & K Oakes and M Noble & L Shaw, with G Sampson & G Magan completing the list of teams that won their opening game. With the second round completed B Page & P Bale was three points ahead of B Weston & S Blackshaw, C Ryan & I Box and G Sampson & G Magan who were joint second. Fifth spot was held by M Noble & L Shaw two points behind second.

When the final round of games had finished Bob Page & Phil Bale were top of the pile with 33 points, second place went to Barry Weston & Sarah Blackshaw on 32 points. Two teams were tied for third place on 31 points so the deciding factor was overall shot difference, Greg Sampson & Gerry Magan had +19 so finished third ahead of C Ryan & I Box who had +17. Fifth and sixth place also came down to shot difference, both teams finishing with 25 points. A +20 difference was enough for C Knapp & M Fowler to finish ahead of N Hewitson & B Truman on +17.