BOWLS: Bowlers raise funds in memory of Rodger Sirett

Rugby Police Bowls Club support air ambulance

After a year of fundraising, Rugby Police Bowls Club presented a cheque to the Northamptonshire and Warwickshire Air Ambulance for £1,256.

This was raised by their members in memory of a former player and tourist Rodger Sirett, who unexpectedly passed away on Christmas day last year. Rodger’s family chose the air ambulance as their charity for donations, instead of flowers at his funeral.

Rodger, who also played for the Grange Bowling Club, was a well-liked and respected man and bowler in the area and was for many years on the Executive Committee of the Warwickshire County Bowls Association.

The money was raised by RPBC members throughout the year, with various events, including a fun day against Oakfield BC and on their annual long weekend bowls tour.

The Chair of Rugby Police Bowls Club David Owen said:“We are a small club with only 28 members, many of whom play for other clubs throughout Warwickshire, and some coming from as far afield as Solihull and Nuneaton.

“The club over the past 30 years has raised thousands of pounds for local charities. With this being the third time that we have supported the air ambulance service in that time.

In the past three years, the club has raised nearly £6,400, providing defibrillators for two bowls clubs in the Rugby area and donating to a local dementia charity, who support both sufferers and their families.”

The Secretary of the club Rosemarie Geden added: “I would like to thank our members and tourists for their generosity over the last 12 months.

“Without their donations of numerous bottles and other prizes we would not have raised this considerable amount for a charity, which none of us would ever wish to use, but that we know will be there for us and our families if the need arises.

“I understand that the average cost of a call out is £1,700 so hopefully this money will help to support this great charity in a small way.”