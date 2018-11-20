BOWLS: County bowlers welcome in new president

Officers elected at AGM in Leamington

Warwickshire County Bowling Association – AGM 2018

Incoming president Geoff Moran with Don Darby, handing over his chain of office

President Don Darby welcomed the delegates to Warwickshire County Bowls Association’s AGM on Saturday (November 17) at Royal Leamington Spa Bowls Club and invited them to stand in memory of bowlers lost during the year.

Don handed over the chain of office to the incoming president Geoff Moran (Norgren BC). Three Spires’ Michael Jackson was re-elected as Treasurer and Secretary and was also awarded life membership for his service to the County. Clive Faulkener (Norgren) moved from Junior Vice President to Senior Vice President with Adrian Boldy (Avon) completing the presidential team as Junior Vice President.

The following officers were all re-elected, Rob Maries (Competition), Mike Hall (Match Secretary), Alan Jackson (Publicity) and Idris Elms (Greens). The Birmingham Area is represented by Alan Install (Tamworth) and Paul Finch (Kings Heath). Boris Boulstridge (Nuneaton) represents Coventry, with two vacancies. Rugby has Dave Harrison (Bilton) and Tom Duggins (Thornfield) as its representatives. Roger Powell (Bidford) and Derek Wattison (Stratford) are the South Warwickshire Area Reps with one vacancy.