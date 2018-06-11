BOWLS: County ladies beat the men

By Jenny Corn

After a disappointing result against Devon in the Johns Trophy, the Warwickshire Ladies went out with a firm resolve to beat the County Men when they played at Sherwood Park and succeeded with a 20 shot win – 119-99.

Janice White receiving her Colts badge from President Joy Cooke

As usual the men were so confident of a win that they hadn’t brought the Rose Bowl Trophy and will now have the pleasure of presenting it to the Ladies at the Annual Luncheon later in the year.

Highest winning rink went to Maureen Edwards (Rugby Thornfield) with Mo Yeomans (Blossomfield), Liz Chedgzoy and Linda Linney (both Stratford) who set off at a pace and were never under threat as they zoomed to a 20-12 finish.

Almost taking highest winning rink and just losing out by not winning as many ends were Jenny Corn (Lillington) with President Joy Cooke (Blossomfield), Cynthia Briggs and Donna Kerr (both RLS) who started strongly against the Men’s President’s team, picking up 7 shots on the 3rd end which certainly helped their cause and despite waning in the last few ends a win was never in doubt and they finished 26-18.

Debbie Bloxham with Lynne Innes (both Stratford), Margaret Andrew (Studley Entaco) and Jean Veart (Nuneaton) were fairly evenly matched at 10 all by the 14th end, but a consistent run for the last third of the game ensured a 17-11 win.

Cynthia Briggs receives her Colts badge from President Joy Cooke

Chris Cooke with Heather Tredgold (both Southam), Antoinette Lambert (Ambleside) and Vanessa Brazier (Rugby Railway) started well and were 11-5 up at 10 ends, but even a concerted effort by the men couldn’t stop them from winning 19-15.

Sue Hornsby (Lillington) with Karen Rice (Studley Entaco), Janice White (RLS) and Chris Roberts (Stoke) struggled to get going and were trailing 4-14 on the 10th end, but a strong fight back in the second half of the game ensured an exciting finish as they drew 17 all.

Pat Moore (Three Spires) with Janet Greenwell (Wolvey), Chris Ward (Lillington) and Dawn Horne (RLS) weren’t so fortunate but picked up 4 shots on the 7th end to kick start them which, together with 6 shots on the 18th end, helped their cause, although it was not enough to give them a win and they finished 20-26.

President Joy Cooke (Blossomfield) was delighted to finish the day by awarding Colt Badges to Cynthia Briggs and Janice White (both RLS).