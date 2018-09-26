BOWLS: County ladies finish season with huge win

Buckinghamshire the visitors to Thornfield

Warwickshire’s last match of the season was against Buckinghamshire at Rugby Thornfield BC and the home team managed another win to add to their collection – 132-63.

Highest winning rink went to Sue Hornsby (Lillington) with Velisa Brown (Southam), Mo Yeomans (Blossomfield) and Heather Mills (Grange Ladies) who were level pegging 6 all at 9 ends but then took off and stormed ahead to win 31-9.

Pat Gagg (Lillington) with Antoinette Lambert (Ambleside), June Austin (Three Spires) and Wendy Holloway (Welford) were always ahead but 5 shots on the 9th and 6 on the 10th really sealed the opposition’s fate and they went on to win 30-11.

Jenny Corn (Lillington) with Trudi Windsor (Bilton), Chris Harrison (Ambleside) and Rosemarie Geden (Southam) set off confidently and were helped by 6 shots on the 8th end eventually finishing 25-14.

Chris Cooke, with Heather Tredgold (both Southam), Dawn Horne (RLS) and Denise Judge (Bilton) started slowly but a concerted effort in the second half of the game made all the difference and they came back to win 23-14.

Pat Moore (Three Spires) with Joy Cooke (Blossomfield), Jayne Henfrey (Lillington) and Brenda Carlton (Three Spires) were always ahead and although the opposition pulled back in the middle of the game the home team managed to hold on to win 23-15.