BOWLS: County men lose to ladies for first time since 2012

By Alan Jackson

The annual clash between the Warwickshire Men and Ladies is one neither side wants to lose, while it might not define their presidential year, losing is a blot on the record. The Men have been unbeaten since 2012, that run came to the end as the Ladies won 119-99 at Sherwood Park BC.

Mick Allsopp, Stan Orton, Ian Basnett and Alan Barker raced away to 10-0 lead after six ends. The Ladies cut the deficit down to seven but Barker and co replied with a six to lead 19-6 at the midway point. A six of their own helped reduce the deficit for the Ladies but Barker’s rink ended up 26-20 winners. Bernard Merrick, Harold Griffiths, John Hibbert and Roger Percival took an early five on their way to a nine-shot lead after eleven ends. A fairly balanced five ends saw the lead cut down to seven, from then on it was all the Ladies but they couldn’t find the extra shot they needed to snatch a win, final score 17 all.

Fred Bannister, David Wigman, Trevor Briggs and Chris Vipond found themselves five down at the halfway stage but cut the deficit to one with five ends to play. The sides exchanged doubles but the Ladies rolled off three singles to win 19-15. Ken Tredgold, Graham Clarke, Doug Anderson and Roy Lawrence were all square on nine ends before moving to a 10-8 lead after twelve ends. Seven singles and a double took the Ladies seven clear, Lawrence and co took the final end with a single, final score 11-17.

Andy Prickett, Graham O’Donohue, Ian Kendall and Phil Jones scored only three shots in the opening half of match, trailing by ten. Jones’ rink had slightly better of the second half but couldn’t deny the Ladies a 20-12 win. David Payne, Bryn Poore, President Don Darby and Geoff Moran dropped a seven on the third end, trailing by nine at the midway point. The Ladies opened that up to fifteen shots with five ends to play but the President’s rink fought back to reduce the deficit, final score 26-18 to the Ladies.