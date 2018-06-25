BOWLS: Determination brings success for county ladies against Cambridgeshire

Middle England League victory for Warwickshire at The Grange

Grange Ladies Bowling Club was the venue for the second round of the Middle England League fixture and the County Ladies’ determination ensured a successful result as they won 124-109.

Aleen Shuttleworth, Lynne Innes and Sharon Keal

Maureen Edwards with Sigrid Thomas (both Rugby Thornfield), Antoinette Lambert (Ambleside) and Liz Wooding (Avenue Coventry) took the highest winning rink honours with a resounding 34-14 win.

Chris Cooke with Rosemarie Geden (both Stoke), Di Medhurst and Liz Westell were only two shots behind with a winning score of 27-9.

Pat Moore with Brenda Carlton (both Three Spires), Margaret Grosvenor ( Lillington), and Debbie Bloxham (Stratford) were the only other winners and although they dominated the game throughout the score line was lower resulting in a 23-12 win.

Jenny Corn with Pat Gagg (both Lillington), County President, Joy Cooke (Blossomfield) and Heather Mills (Grange Ladies) started confidently but were dominated by the opposition in the middle half of the game before they came back strongly to finish just one shot adrift at 18-19.

Moira Parsons with Wendy Holloway (both Welford), Velisa Brown (Southam) and Trish Jarvis (Wolvey) were level pegging at the 5th end 4 all, but struggled to keep it going until the 18th end when 4 shots followed by 3 on the 19th helped their cause and they finished 15-22.

Sue Hornsby (Lillington) with Lynne Innes (Stratford), Sharon Keal (Snitterfield) and Aleen Shuttleworth (Stoke) were not so fortunate as their opponents showed no mercy and they finished 7-33.