BOWLS: England Under 18s selection for Grange bowler

Tom plays in test series against Wales

Grange bowler Tom Wheeler represented England Under 18s in their test series match against Wales under 18 at Penarth Bowls Club.

The series played over two days didn’t go the way of the English team, with Wales recording a 14-10 victory.

Tom started playing indoor bowls when he was ten at Rugby Thornfield IBC and has played the outdoor format at The Grange bowls club in Rugby from the age of 11.

Over this time he has won various club competitions and has represented Warwickshire at under 25 and senior level.