BOWLS: Final fundraising gala of the year at Thornfield

Flan Flingers finish top of the tree

Rugby Thornfield Indoors’ final gala of 2017 was sandwiched between Christmas and New Year.

The goal of the 12 teams was to finish top of the tree while raising money for the club’s Junior Section, writes Alan Jackson.

A perfect start saw Fanny’s Fantom Flan Flingers take a two point lead over New Year Nutters, Fire Flys and Peaky Blinders, who in turn were an additional point ahead of fifth place Chocoholics.

Moving into the halfway break Fanny’s Fantom Flan Flingers still led the way, Peaky Blinders took sole charge of second place, a point ahead of third place Fire Flys.

In fourth place were Beauty & the Beasts while in joint fifth were Noname, New Year Nutters and Gooners.

While Fanny’s Fantom Flan Flingers were still in first place Peaky Blindersclosed to within one point of them with Fire Flys still on their tails.

New Year Nutters and Gooners completed the top five.

With the last bowl of 2017 bowled Fanny’s Fantom Flan Flingers aka M Long, T Pike, R Rogers and N Hewitson finished still in top spot.

Fire Flys moved into second place with third place going to Gooners.

New Year Nutters and Peaky Blinders finished in joint fourth.

On Saturday (January 13) Thornfield will be hosting the Under 13s Singles Competition, spectators welcome, food available.