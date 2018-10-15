BOWLS: First Thornfield charity gala of the season

Teams raise funds for Guide Dogs

Bowls by Alan Jackson

A new winter season at Rugby Thornfield Indoor Bowls Club means a return of their galas in aid of charity. First up is the standard season opener, the Guide Dog Gala.

Only one team registered a perfect score in the first set of games The Mix, three teams shared joint second with 7 points Fab Four, Mandy’s Mob and Odds & Sods. A further point behind in fifth place were Tina’s Crew. Heading into the halfway break Odds & Sods moved into the lead, a point clear of Fab Four, a further point behind were The Mix with Tina’s Crew and Mandy’s Mob in fourth and fifth respectively.

Odds & Sods extended their lead after the third round, Fab Four still on their coattails. Lucky 7 moved up into the top five, The Mix dropped down to fourth with Tina’s Crew now in fifth spot.

A show result in the final set of games saw Odds & Sods fail to pick up any points which enabled Fab Four (I Amos, S Blackshaw, T Butterworth and B Weston) to win the gala with 24 points. Lucky 7 finished second, two points behind and a point ahead of The Mix in third. Odds & Sods stayed on 20 points in fourth with Newbies plus two finishing fifth, two points behind.

Rugby Thornfield Indoor Bowling Club are running another open evening for new people to come along and give bowls a try free of charge. It will be Friday, November 2 at 6.30pm for two hours. No need to book, just turn up at the club in Bruce Williams Way. Equipment provided.